Berwick Music Society welcomes Gal Trio ‘Rising Stars’ on Saturday 22 February.
The Edinburgh-based ensemble features Emma Cairns and Alessandra Douglas on violin/fiddle and Serenna MacLellan on flute.
Their repertoire spans contemporary, classical and folk music, featuring original arrangements, improvisation and extended techniques. They will perform works by Hans Gál, Ernst Spies, Valerie Coleman and traditional folk.
The trio met when they were studying music at the University of Edinburgh and originally formed to play during the 2023 UNESCO Week of Sound. They liked each other so much they became a permanent group. All three are passionate about diverse genres and promoting inclusive access to music.
‘We are delighted to showcase the eclectic talents of Emma, Alessandra and Serenna as our ‘Rising Stars’ artists for the 2024/25 season. We’re keen as a music society to encourage the best new talent in our region and give them a platform to entertain us all,’ said Mike Worboys, Berwick Music Society Chair.
Tickets for the Gal Trio cost £10 and can be purchased online at www.berwickmusic.org, via Grieve’s the Stationers, or pay on the door.