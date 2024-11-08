Berwick hometown gig debut for globetrotting musicians

The next gig for two globetrotting Northumberland musicians used to performing all over the world will be a lot closer to home.

Married couple — soprano Yvonne Barclay and trombonist Gordon Campbell — will be showcasing their musical skills at the Berwick Parish Church, Parade, on Saturday afternoon, 16th November, 2024, as part of the inaugural 2024/25 Berwick Music Society concert series.

The duo live less than half a mile from the town centre venue having relocated to Berwick, Gordon’s hometown, from the south of England.

Despite over 45 years playing music, this is the first time the duo have appeared exclusively on stage together combining their talents to entertain music lovers.

Globetrotters Yvonne and Gordon gigging closer to home next Saturday.

Scottish-born Yvonne’s soprano voice has been heard worldwide on numerous concert and operatic platforms during an eventful career. She currently performs with the Royal Opera House chorus and has recently returned from a tour of Japan.

One of the country’s leading trombonists, Gordon has been a session musician playing with many of the biggest names in music and is trombone professor at the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal Marines School of Music.

The duo will entertain the audience with song, opera and jazz, including the works of Robert Burns, Mozart and Duke Ellington.

Tickets to see Yvonne Barclay and Gordon Campbell in concert cost £10 and can be purchased in advance from the Berwick Music Society website, Berwick retailer Geo C Grieve or on the door on the day of their performance.