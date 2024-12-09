Berwick Baroque Players’ Collaborative Christmas Celebration

Berwick Baroque Players will be in a collaborative mood when they celebrate Christmas at St Andrew’s Church, Wallace Green, Berwick, on Saturday 14 December 2024 at 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Their Christmas Celebration Concert features collaborations with special guests singing group Tribe and soloists Ray Howell (bass) and Kuniko Toda (soprano).

The lunchtime programme includes Scarlatti’s Concerto Grosso in D Minor, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Whitacre’s haunting Seal Lullaby and Ireland’s classic song, The Holy Boy, alongside Christmas favourites such as Winter Wonderland and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

‘The Berwick Baroque Players have had a very successful first year playing for a wide range of events in the town and we’re delighted to celebrate Christmas with our friends from Tribe, Ray and Kuniko. Music is all about collaboration and musicians performing together and we will be showcasing the spirit of the Berwick Baroque Players next Saturday,’ said co-founder Hetty Chapman.

Berwick Baroque Players come from in and round the town

Formed at the beginning of 2024, the Berwick Baroque Players are a group of like-minded musicians based in and around Berwick-upon-Tweed with Baroque music at the heart of what they play.

Please visit the Facebook page and the website www.berwickbaroqueplayers.co.uk to meet them all.

The ensemble is supported by Create Berwick and Northumberland County Council.

The concert is free with a retiring collection to support Hospice Care.