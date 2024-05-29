Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Belsay International Horse Trials competition has been called off following days of heavy rain in Northumberland.

The five day event was due to run from May 29 until June 2 but was cancelled on Tuesday by organisers following inspections by British Eventing and Fédération Équestre Internationale officials.

Competitions due to take place at the event, held at Belsay Castle, included the British Pony Championships and the British Junior Championships.

Event organiser Laura de Wesselow said: “After an unusually wet winter and spring, intermittently persistent, and sometimes torrential, rain over the last week has left the ground saturated with standing water across the site.

Belsay Castle in Northumberland has hosted the event for over a decade. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

“Entrance gateways are already turning to mud and while we have looked at additional hard core and even temporary tracking, it would be very difficult to get lorries and emergency vehicles on site safely.

“Furthermore, with standing water on the cross country course and all around the show jumping arena, the event would be seriously compromised for competitors and spectators alike.”

Laura added: “We certainly do not take this decision lightly, after 10 years of building the horse trials, with the help and support of all our sponsors, officials, contractors, volunteers and competitors.”

Organisers explained that proactively calling off the event before it began would, they hoped, avoid people being en route to the event or the event being partially completed before further rain inevitably forced a cancellation anyway.

They said that insurance arrangements were in place and asked competitors to “bear with” them ahead of refunds being processed.