Bell View (Belford) celebrates 20 years of community vision made reality

Bell View (Belford), the beloved community charity, is celebrating a remarkable milestone as it marks its 20th anniversary. What began as a passionate community campaign has blossomed into an extraordinary place that continues to transform lives and serve as a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites behind a shared vision.

Twenty-seven years ago, a group of dedicated local residents recognised a vital need in their community. Through determination, lots of baking, countless volunteer hours, and an unwavering belief in their cause, these community champions campaigned tirelessly to turn their dream into reality.

Their vision was simple yet profound: to create a place where support, care, and opportunity could flourish in the heart of Belford. Seven years later, Bell View opened.

"Looking back on these twenty years, we are filled with immense pride – not just in what Bell View has become, but in the incredible community spirit that made it all possible," said Eileen Duncan, Chairperson. “Every milestone we've reached, every life we've touched, and every success we've celebrated can be traced back to those early days and residents who believed that local communities deserved more.”

Community Spirit: Luna Nigra Dancers at Bell View, Belford Arts Festival, July 2024

From humble beginnings, Bell View has evolved into a cornerstone of the local community. It provides advice, support, health and well being programmes, social activities and community transport, enhancing the lives of countless individuals and families within North Northumberland.

Bell View’s growth and the formation of domiciliary and day care businesses, reflects not only the initial vision of its founders but also the ongoing dedication of volunteers, staff, and supporters who have continued to nurture and expand its impact.

"What makes Bell View truly special is that it was born from the community, for the community," continued Eileen. "The campaigners who fought to establish us understood that real change happens when people come together with a common purpose. That spirit of collaboration and determination continues to drive everything we do today."

The charity's success extends far beyond its physical presence at 33 West Street, Belford. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Bell View will be hosting an Open Day on Thursday, June 26 from 2pm to 4pm at their Belford premises.

Community Spirit: Facepainted August 2024

The event will welcome community members, partners, and supporters to celebrate this significant milestone and reflect on the journey from campaign to reality.

"We want to use this anniversary not just to celebrate our past, but to honour the people who made it possible," said Juliet Short, Head of Operations. “The original campaigners showed us that with enough passion and perseverance, communities can create lasting change. Their legacy lives on in every person we're able to help and every life we're able to improve.”

The charity's Trustee Board and staff team have expressed their gratitude to the founding campaigners, some of whom remain actively involved with Bell View today, as well as to the broader community which has sustained and supported the charity throughout its two-decade journey.

Bell View remains committed to the principles that guided its creation: responding to community needs, fostering collaboration, and believing in the power of collective action to create positive change.

Volunteers in Bell View's Allotment Garden - testament to a community vision.

Bell View's Open Day will be followed by a celebratory Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 28 from 12pm until 6pm, which will feature a bouncy castle, tea cup ride, a bucking bronco and stocks alongside family favourites such as face-painting. Everyone is very welcome!