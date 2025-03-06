Behold Ye Ramblers

By Peter Burnham
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 20:11 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 08:04 BST

On Friday the 28th March, Warkworth Memorial Hall will be hosting a Neil Gore play “Behold Ye Ramblers”. The mass trespass on Kinder Scout is well known, but is merely the climax to a series of mass trespasses dating back some 20 years inspired by the Clarion Movement and its associated paper.

The Clarion movement from the 1890s encouraged and celebrated healthy community activity such as cycling, music, choral singing, drama groups and handicrafts, whilst collectively building Clarion Houses as rural community centres to enable people to escape the daily grind of work and cramped city living. There are active Clarion Cycling Clubs and Choirs to this day!

The play provides an entertaining celebration through Music Hall, poetry and song of the birth of The Clarion newspaper and the movement that grew in its name. This is the story of the beginnings of the struggle for the right to roam freely across open moors on ancient paths and to enjoy the benefits of outdoor activities. Find out how it happened, who fought for our Right to Roam and have a thoroughly entertaining evening at the same time.

For further details see the Hall’s website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham, Email: [email protected] , Tel: 01665 711388.

