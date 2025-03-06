Behold Ye Ramblers
The Clarion movement from the 1890s encouraged and celebrated healthy community activity such as cycling, music, choral singing, drama groups and handicrafts, whilst collectively building Clarion Houses as rural community centres to enable people to escape the daily grind of work and cramped city living. There are active Clarion Cycling Clubs and Choirs to this day!
The play provides an entertaining celebration through Music Hall, poetry and song of the birth of The Clarion newspaper and the movement that grew in its name. This is the story of the beginnings of the struggle for the right to roam freely across open moors on ancient paths and to enjoy the benefits of outdoor activities. Find out how it happened, who fought for our Right to Roam and have a thoroughly entertaining evening at the same time.
For further details see the Hall’s website at wwmh.uk or contact Peter Burnham, Email: [email protected] , Tel: 01665 711388.