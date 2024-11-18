Baubles galore at Northumberlandia this December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be launching its Festive Bauble Trail at Northumberlandia on Sunday, December 1.

The self-led trail through the woodland of the Blagdon Lane site is running for a limited time only and will coincide with the last Northumberlandia Food and Craft Market of the year, so is well worth a visit.

Downloadable at www.nwt.org.uk/events the trail is set to test the festive knowledge of everybody (aged three and upwards) as they hunt for baubles all under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North herself.

And… better still, there are rumours circulating at the wildlife charity’s headquarters that a certain Santa Claus has been spotted having a recce of the site ahead of his appearance at the launch on the 1st December where he will be posing for photos, selfies and finding out who’s been naughty or nice at some point during the day.

Santa taking time out from his recce at Northumberlandia.

Gates open at 10am.

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay, and soil, Northumberlandia is one hundred feet high and a quarter of a mile long. Built by the Banks Group, on land donated by Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the managing agent, working on behalf of the Land Trust.