BattleKart Gateshead launches exciting summer offers for families, friends and corporate groups

BattleKart Gateshead, the North East’s only augmented reality go-karting experience, has announced a series of exciting new offers to make this summer one to remember. With special discounted sessions, and exclusive kids’ and corporate packages, there has never been a better time to experience the thrill of BattleKart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a limited time this summer, visitors can enjoy general sessions from just £12 off-peak and £14 peak, including during the upcoming summer holidays. Spaces at these special rates are limited each day, so early booking is recommended to avoid missing out on this exclusive summer offer.

For those booking in July 2025, BattleKart Gateshead has introduced two fantastic summer promotions:

Kids’ Birthday Party Package – £150

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BattleKart in action.

Celebrate with an unforgettable party for up to eight children at a flat rate of £150. The package includes one 15-minute BattleKart game, a private party room for 90 minutes, pizza or chicken tenders with fries, unlimited squash, and a podium photo opportunity. Bookings must be made in July for any future party date. Please note that the minimum height requirement to drive the karts is 1.45 metres.

Corporate Karting Clash – £325

This midweek package for up to 10 players is available for £325 and includes two 15-minute games, exclusive use of a private room for two hours, a welcome drink for each guest, delicious sharing platters, and a podium photo opportunity. Bookings must be made in July for any future weekday event. Please note that the minimum height requirement to drive the karts is 1.45 metres.

In addition, BattleKart Gateshead will be offering a Kids eat for £1 deal throughout the school holidays, making it even easier for families to enjoy a fun-filled day out without breaking the bank.

“Our summer offers are designed to make the BattleKart experience even more accessible and memorable,” said Liam Caffrey, Director of BattleKart Gateshead. “Whether you are planning a day out with friends, a special birthday celebration, or a corporate event with a twist, there is something for everyone this summer at BattleKart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BattleKart Gateshead combines electric go-karts with cutting-edge augmented reality, immersing players in dynamic virtual worlds projected onto the track. With six exhilarating game modes, power-ups, and competitive racing, it is the ultimate activity for thrill-seekers of all ages.

For more information or to book, visit www.battlekart.com/en/gateshead.

Standard T’s & C’s apply - https://www.battlekart.com/en/terms/ select ‘Gateshead’ from the dropdown box.