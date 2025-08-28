Back to school fun guaranteed this September

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is set to host a free community nature celebration day this September in partnership with The Greening Wingrove Bike Garden.

The event on Saturday 6th September will take place in Nuns Moor Park in Newcastle and is guaranteed to be fun filled whatever the weather… not to mention a wonderful way to relax after the first week back at school.

Between 1:00am and 4:00pm, members of the local community and beyond public will be able to explore the Arthurs Hill Park by joining in with a range of drop-in activities.

The Bike Garden is a vibrant community space developed on the site of a previous bowling green in Nuns Moor Park and now serves the community as a place to join in on regular food growing activities and a place to hire for private and public events.

Alongside the usual nature craft sessions that Northumberland Wildlife Trust regularly organises, members of the Northumberland Peat Partnership team will be looking for budding artists to help create patchwork squares for its 'Build-a-Bog' patchwork quilt whilst at the same time informing crafters about the wildlife living in peat bogs and why they are so important.

In addition to minibeast hunts around The Bike Garden with staff from the Natural History Society of Northumbria, there will be the opportunity to explore the community orchard and learn more about how to identify trees with Northumberland Wildlife Trust Community Engagement Officer Callum Williams who loves trees.

For mor information visit www.nwt.org.uk/events

The event is part of the wildlife charity’s Championing Nature Project and has been made possible by The Championships, Wimbledon and Emirates. More information about Championing Nature can be found at www.nwt.org.uk/what-we-do/projects/championing-nature