Award-winning young folk singer comes to Wooler

Rising star and winner of BBC Radio 2’s Young Folk Award, Maddie Morris will be performing traditional and contemporary folk songs along with original music at The Cheviot Centre, Wooler on Saturday 30th November at 7pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddie Morris is an artist who strives to make a difference in the world. Bold, insightful and refreshingly unique, Maddie takes traditional song in new directions to shine a light on contemporary issues, offering new perspectives about the world we live in today.

The concert, which is part of the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme, will include stories from past and present as Maddie attempts to challenge perspectives and give a contemporary context to traditional songs. Drawing on their own experiences and playing music from their album Skin, Maddie has gained fans throughout the UK for their insightful music raising discussions around issues including LGBTQIA+ rights and Feminism.

BBC Radio 2 Folk Singer of the Year Nancy Kerr describes Maddie as “an extremely accomplished young singer - not just the possessor of a haunting and delicately ornamented vocal style, but also a performer with serious insight into how to tell a story in song.”

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme works with grassroots volunteers from over 65 village halls and community venues across the North of England to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.

Highlights promoter Tricia Meynall said after a performance in 2022:“Maddie’s voice is extraordinary and matched with their beguiling guitar playing they can't possibly go wrong. For such a young performer their lyrics are wise beyond their years. Our small rural village hall audience was enraptured throughout the evening. I can't wait to hear them again”

This performance is only one of many unmissable live events taking place in village halls and community venues across County Durham, Cumbria and Northumberland as part of the Highlights Autumn 2024 programme. Visit the Highlights Rural Touring Scheme website for the full programme at www.highlightsnorth.co.uk