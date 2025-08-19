Award-winning Elvis Show Comes to Phoenix Theatre Saturday, September 6

By Gary McElligott
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST
Theatregoers are encouraged to "put on your Blue Suede Shoes and come celebrate the music of the King of Rock’n’Roll", as the hit stage show- A Vision of Elvis, comes to Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6.

The production features what is billed as "The UK’s supreme Elvis – Rob Kingsley – and his talented cast".

Rob Kingsley says: "This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time".

The performance includes the hits It's Now or Never, The Wonder of You, Burning Love, In the Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more.

Officially Endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) for charitable contributions, it comes with the recommendation of Mr Ed Bonja– Elvis’s photographer and road manager from 1970 to 1977.

Mr Bonja says: “On stage Rob Kingsley looks extraordinarily like Elvis. He sings like Elvis. But, most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis!"

A Vision of Elvis made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people.

Rob Kingsley’s performance in A Vision of Elvis has won him the National Tribute Music Awards as Official Elvis Show and No1 Male Tribute.

To book your seats, contact Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, box office: thephoenixtheatre.org.uk 01670 367228

Critically acclaimed A Vision of Elvis comes to Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September

1. Contributed

Critically acclaimed A Vision of Elvis comes to Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis at the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6

2. Contributed

Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis at the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A Vision of Elvis brings Vegas pizzazz to the Phoenix, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6

3. Contributed

A Vision of Elvis brings Vegas pizzazz to the Phoenix, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rob Kingsley plays Elvis in A Vision of Elvis - coming to Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6

4. Contributed

Rob Kingsley plays Elvis in A Vision of Elvis - coming to Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Saturday, September 6 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Elvis PresleyBlyth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice