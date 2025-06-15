Aviators fly into Eshott to support our Armed Forces

Aircraft from all over the country will be invited to fly in to the airfield in support of the charity in all sorts of different types of aircraft, from vintage to modern light aircraft, microlights and Autogyros. All will be welcome. It is a chance for the public to get up close to the aircraft, speak to pilots and have a great day out.

This is the first time since 2016 the event has been run and the organisers are hoping it will be as successful as previous events.

Other attractions will be classic cars, military displays and large model aircraft as well as a BBQ on site a bar and live entertainment in the evening as well as a charity auction.

The event is weather dependant so please check our website in the event of cancellation prior to attending at https://greatnorthflyin.weebly.com/