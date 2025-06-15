Aviators fly into Eshott to support our Armed Forces

The Great North Fly In will take place at Eshott Airfield, Northumberland on the weekend of June 21 and 22. The event is a charity event in support of SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) who support our veterans in times of need.

Aircraft from all over the country will be invited to fly in to the airfield in support of the charity in all sorts of different types of aircraft, from vintage to modern light aircraft, microlights and Autogyros. All will be welcome. It is a chance for the public to get up close to the aircraft, speak to pilots and have a great day out.

This is the first time since 2016 the event has been run and the organisers are hoping it will be as successful as previous events.

Other attractions will be classic cars, military displays and large model aircraft as well as a BBQ on site a bar and live entertainment in the evening as well as a charity auction.

The event is weather dependant so please check our website in the event of cancellation prior to attending at https://greatnorthflyin.weebly.com/

Special Forces Land Rover

Special Forces Land Rover Photo: Submitted

Yugoslavian Soko Ground Attack aircraft

Yugoslavian Soko Ground Attack aircraft Photo: Submitted

Classic Car

Classic Car Photo: Submitted

Fokker Eindecker

Fokker Eindecker Photo: Submitted

