Ashington's first ever Eco Fair set to inspire sustainable living

Ashington Town Council is proud to announce the launch of the town's first-ever ECO Fair, an event designed to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable solutions within the local community. The fair will take place on Friday, April 25 from 10am to 3pm at the Ashington Hirst Welfare Centre.

The ECO Fair aims to inspire and empower individuals and organisations to take meaningful action to reduce their environmental impact. The event will provide a platform for community groups and organisations to showcase their environmental initiatives and connect residents with practical ways to embrace more sustainable lifestyles.

Visitors to the ECO Fair can look forward to an exciting line up of exhibits and activities, including:

Climate Project Showcase featuring innovative projects from community groups and organisations focused on renewable energy, waste reduction, and water conservation, with a central theme of lowering personal and household carbon emissions

Free Raffle

Guest Speakers including Dr. Wendy Fail from Northumberland County Council, who will share expert insights on effective recycling practices and answer community questions about waste management

Interactive Art Workshop with renowned environmental artist James Brunt, known for creating stunning artwork in and with the landscape using natural materials. James has recently been working throughout the town in schools and green spaces as part of the Animating Ashington programme. Animating Ashington is commissioned by Northumberland County Council and delivered by Walk the Plank, Animating Ashington is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority. It is part of the Regenerating Ashington Programme to grow, renew and connect the town.

Local Produce Market offering fresh food, eco-friendly products, and locally crafted gifts from sustainable vendors

Practical Workshops on topics such as energy conservation, composting, repair services, with Ashington WI and a bike repair workshop with Cycle4everyone, and cooking to help reduce environmental impact with Full Circle Food and Climate Action Wansbeck.

Share your ideas in our Climate Change Hack-a-Thon

Children's Activities including nature crafts with Northumberland Wildlife Trust, educational games, and interactive exhibits designed to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards

Information Stalls from local environmental organisations providing advice on energy efficiency, sustainable gardening, green transportation options, and lifestyle changes to reduce carbon footprints

Live music Line up 10:00am - Liam Carr, 11am - Trey Jackson, 12noon - Charlie Whyte, 1pm - Jo McGarry Duo, 2pm - Daniel Burnett Trio

The event will also feature opportunities for attendees to participate in a climate change hackathon, a free raffle for air fryers, slow cookers and water butts and make personal pledges toward environmental action.

"This inaugural ECO Fair represents a significant step forward in our community's commitment to environmental sustainability," said Ashington Town Council, Climate Change and Environment Committee Chair, Cllr Paul Wright. "By bringing together local expertise, innovative solutions, and practical resources, we hope to inspire lasting change and show how small individual actions can collectively make a big difference."

For more information about the ECO Fair, please visit www.ashingtontowncouncil.gov.uk or contact 01670 624521.

