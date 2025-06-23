Ashington care home hosts free monthly community cafe

Staff and residents at Station Court care home in Ashington have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free monthly community café.

Taking place every first Wednesday of the month from 11am, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Sarah Kelly said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!

"Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

Station Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Station Court provides residential care and dementia care for 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.