Works of any medium, except video and installations are invited with two categories: Adults and juniors up to 16 years of age.

Visitors to the exhibition will be encouraged to vote for their favourite pieces and at the end of the exhibition, a People’s Prize will be presented in both the adult and junior sections.

John Casken, Wooler Arts Chair, said “Last year saw over 70 artists submitting work. With 43 works being exhibited. This year, we hope more people will want to be in with the chance of seeing their work on the wall of the Gallery.

2022 Open Exhibition Winner - Joanna Payne with her artwork entitled The Old Poet

"There will be no charge for submitting work. However, on selection, a small ‘hanging fee’ will be charged to help Wooler Arts cover it’s costs. Gallery@No6 is a fantastic space to exhibit art in and this is a great opportunity for local artists to show their work. I’m sure 2023 ‘s exhibition will be just as vibrant as previous years’ “

INTENTION TO SUBMIT:Email your intention to submit by 12pm on Monday, October 30: [email protected] email should include the name of the artist, postcode, medium of artwork, number of works and size

For more information on the open exhibition and Wooler Arts go to www.woolerarts.org.uk

The exhibition will be at Gallery@No6, Wooler from November 18 to December 22.