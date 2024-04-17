Artist & Makers Market Makes a Return

Warkworth Artist and Makers Market is returning to the Warkworth Memorial hall on the 25th May 2024. Organised by Sarah Trood, the market will host some fabulous local artists and makers including Todburn Soaps, Diane Stewardson Seaglass Jewellery, Troody Scrumptious Handmade Sustainable Homeware, Blown Glass Artist, Artist Christine Cave, Uki Uki patisserie, Fat Lass preserves and many more. The Market is open between 10am & 4pm and is free entry.

Sarah said: "We are looking forward to showcasing some of what Northumberland has to offer again, we trial ran the markets again last year and we had such a lovely response from the community we decided to carry them on into this year. We pride ourselves on providing a market that is interesting and helpful not only to the businesses showcased but the local community aswell, we look forward to providing this service to the community."