Workshop to celebrate traditional Japanese art

Fish printing workshops celebrating Gyotaku, a traditional form of Japanese art, will take place at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre.

Newcastle-based artist, Allan Barnfather, in partnership with Northern Print, will lead two workshops on Friday, January 21, at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre.

One has already sold out but tickets at £15pp are still available for the morning workshop, from 10am to noon. They can be booked at https://oldlowlight.co.uk/event/gyotaku-fish-printing-workshop-10am-12-noon/

Gyotaku began in Japan in the mid-1800s as a way for fishermen to keep a record of the fish they caught.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan said: “It’s a way of printing that’s been used for centuries in Japan, starting with fishermen in the 1800s who had to prove their catch.

"Gyo means fish and Taku means rubbing or impressing. It’s a good way of getting into printing because it can be done using basic materials.”

The workshops are part of a programme of events taking place at the Old Low Light linked to its current exhibition, ‘That’s Women’s Work’, which tells the story of the important role of women in fishing and maritime related industries past and present.

Centre director, Guy Moody, said: “Since our exhibition opened last summer, we have delivered several supporting events celebrating different and diverse aspects of the fishing industry.

"Although Gyotaku is not directly associated with women, it is another example of how fishing has influenced arts, culture and heritage.