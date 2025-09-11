A new exhibition about witches is coming to the Old School Gallery in Alnmouth this autumn.

Cunning Folk explores the rich and varied visual representation of the witch, co-curated with Moira Frith and Stephen Fowler.

Running from October 16 to November 17, the show features a captivating collection of works by a diverse group of artists who interpret the theme from multiple perspectives.

Drawing from a wide range of influences – including popular culture, history, and the ancient traditions of cunning men and wise women – the exhibition offers a multifaceted look at this enduring figure.

The Old School Gallery at Alnmouth.

These practitioners of folk medicine and folk magic were often consulted for their skills in finding lost objects, predicting the future, blessing fields, and providing amulets and charms. The exhibition also delves into the abstract concepts of nature, intuition, and the unknown.

The featured works range from historical and mythological interpretations to contemporary and abstract pieces, providing a comprehensive and thought-provoking exploration of the witch archetype.

Admission is free.