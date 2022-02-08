Touring prints exhibition coming to town

Eric Ravilious, Cockerel and Chanticleer (from Golden Cockerel Press).

The exhibition showcases the work of nearly 60 artists who have used a variety of printmaking techniques to exploit the potential of the printed line – from the thick velvety line of drypoint and the heavy cross-hatching of etching, to delicate wood engraving and boldly coloured screenprints.

The use of colour is explored in screenprints by artists Bridget Riley and Kenneth Martin, as well as Simon Patterson’s witty lithography, which reworks the lines of the London tube map.

All the prints in this exhibition are from the Arts Council Collection, which is the largest loan collection of modern and contemporary British art and includes examples by all of this country’s most prominent artists.

Berwick Educational Association is running guided tours of the exhibition on February 26, March 26, April 28 and 30 and May 7 at 1pm with Professor Maria Chester.

In addition, Professor Chester will be hosting a two-hour lecture called ‘Rubbing, scratching, etching, engraving: The Printed Line in the 20th Century’ on April 28 from 10am to noon.

For more information and to book a place on the guided tour or lecture, go to www.berwickea.org