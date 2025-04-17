Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old School Gallery in Alnmouth have announced their latest exhibition opening in May.

“OOO” is a unique exhibition showcasing new collaborative artwork from acclaimed book cover artists, Tom Etherington and Jon Gray.

Both artists have significantly shaped the visual landscape of contemporary literature, and this exhibition offers the opportunity to see their talents combined – with Etherington’s bold colours and dynamic compositions and Gray’s intricate detail and atmospheric textures and font work.

Tom Etherington is a book cover designer, graphic designer, and art director based in London, specialising in design for print and publishing. After working as a designer for Penguin Books in London, he became a full-time freelancer in 2022.

The Old School Gallery, Alnmouth.

Jon Gray designs and illustrates book covers for publishers around the world. His work is featured on the work of several well-known authors including: Zadie Smith, David Foster Wallace, and Roald Dahl.

The preview evening opens May 1 from 6-8pm, offering a chance to meet the artists and learn about their collaborative process.