Budding artists will be able to unleash their creativity under expert guidance at a special event in a pub.

The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, is joining forces with North East artist Nancy Harper to hold a landscape painting workshop on Wednesday, June 11.

And, not only will each guest be guided to create their own acrylic on canvas painting, but they will also enjoy a two-course lunch in the Garden Room restaurant.

The workshop begins at 10am with tea and coffee on arrival before Nancy – whose work has been exhibited in London and at the Baltic – takes guests step by step through the construction of their paintings.

A painting workshop is being held at the Felton pub.

Through demonstrations and working with smaller groups, she will tailor the pace of the class, making the workshop suitable for people with every level of painting experience, from beginners to accomplished artists.

Nancy, whose current paintings are inspired by the natural landscape and the experience of being in the wild said: “I hope that by working closely on their landscape paintings, the workshop will encourage those who come along to reflect on their relationship with the outdoors and what brings them joy.”

Vanessa Charlton, guest relations at Northumberland Arms, said: “We are so pleased to have secured someone of Nancy’s calibre to host our workshop.

“It promises to be a lovely event, where you can not only learn a new skill – or brush up on an existing one – but also create something beautiful to take home with you.”

Tickets cost £50pp with a £10 deposit required and include all the materials needed for the art class.

To book, call 01670 787370.