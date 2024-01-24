Britney Fraser.

Dry Water Arts is hosting ‘A Conversation with Britney Fraser’.

The event forms part of the centre’s Room with a View programme.

Each exhibition is viewed not only by those who come to opening events and artist discussions but by those who come to regular classes. It’s a truly involving way to notice, ponder and share art that is there as part of the curated environment.

Brtiney’s woven work has been a prompt for many chats about textiles, hierarchies in art, women’s perceived roles as artists /makers, unappreciated skills, the nature of creativity, preservation of regional language, collective memories and sense of place .

The girls art group found an absolute connection with Britney’s work, in particular enjoying how the language is given prominence as something powerful and meaningful.