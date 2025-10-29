St Cuthbert’s Church in Norham is set to become home to an extraordinary remembrance-themed installation of art and music.

Between November 6 and 14, sculpted artwork, Distant Voices by Keith Roberts will be on display, alongside a recording of Memorial by John Casken, a choral work he originally wrote for Coquetdale Chamber Choir in 2014.

Keith Roberts’ broken and fractured life-size church bells represent the chaos and destruction of war.

Memorial is a choral work about twelve men from Upper Coquetdale who were lost during the First World War and who lie with no graves.

Their names, ages and villages where they lived form part of John Casken’s own text for the music, his memorial for the fallen and lost.

The recorded work will be played every hour on the hour, Monday to Saturday from 10am until 3pm, and by candlelight at 4pm. On Remembrance Sunday, it will be played from 12pm and every hour until 4pm.

John Casken lives in Wooler, within sight of the Cheviot Hills and within reach of the historic Northumbrian coast – the landscape and history of which has influenced his works.

Keith Roberts is a Member of the Royal Society of Sculptors. He studied Fine Art at Newcastle upon Tyne Polytechnic and then at the Royal College of Art in London.

His practice is informed by a keen sense of drawing that is expressed through both sculpture and painting. He was awarded a place at the Delfina Studio Trust and in 2005, an Abbey Fellowship to study at the British School at Rome.