Power and beauty of Northumberland explored in new art exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse

The power of the sea is a common theme of Clifford Blakey's art.

‘The Elemental Art of Clifford William Blakey’ runs until April 17 in the Playhouse Gallery on the upper foyer.

And there is a meet the artist event on Saturday, March 12 from 11am to 4pm when there will be a chance to get further insight into his artistic practice.

Working for over 35 years painting the landscapes and seascapes of Northumberland, Clifford has become one of the most influential artists working in the region.

He has exhibited regularly in Northumberland, the south of England and Scotland.

He has also has won many awards for his work and has paintings in private collections all over the world.

After a long period of illness, which restricted his ability to paint, Clifford is now painting with renewed vigour.

His sojourn is to record his responses to the natural world and the elements which act upon the Northumberland landscape and the North Sea.

With a passion for working in watercolour and acrylic paint, Clifford has developed a very personal style based on the traditions of Romantic landscape painting and has a distinctly modern attitude.

Continually developing his technique and pushing it to the limit, in this exhibition, Clifford explores the staggering beauty of Northumberland and the pure power of the sea.

Gallery Opening times are: Monday from 10am to 3pm and Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.