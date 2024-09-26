Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery is launching National Lottery funded programme ‘People Make Alnwick’ on National Poetry Day.

‘People Make Alnwick’, launching on October 3, is a five-year programme of work that will celebrate the people of Alnwick and District.

As part of the launch, poets Ralph Dartford and Kirsten Luckins have been commissioned to write an Ode to Alnwick and for one day they will be roaming the streets of the town as poets in residence.

Kirsten Luckins is a poet, performer, and producer of writing-focussed community arts projects who has for 15 years worked with people from the North East to explore what matters to them and put it into poetry. She leads Tees Women Poets and is published by Burning Eye Books and Bad Betty Press.

Kirsten Luckins and Ralph Dartford.

Ralph Dartford founded the Influential Collective, a firm of poets who toured nationally with The People’s Republic Of Poetry, and published his first pamphlet ‘Cigarettes, Beer and Love’ in 2013. His trilogy of themed work will be completed this year.

They will meet with schools, community groups, people doing their shopping, residents and visitors alike, capturing their voices and stories.

By sundown they will have written an epic poem in praise of Alnwick.

The poem will be read at 7pm on Thursday, October 3 in the Gallery Space at Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to view the current exhibition ‘Lost Words’ by Fusion Textile Artists and hear about upcoming plans, and how to get involved.

Pupils from the Duchess’s Community High School Poetry Club will also attend to read their own work, led by poet/educator Catherine Ayres. The young poets, described as ‘Alnwick's voices of the future’ have been shortlisted in national poetry competitions and often give readings around the town.

The event is free and if you wish to attend, it is recommended that you book to book a space in advance as seats are limited. You can book yours now at https://bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk/product/people-make-alnwick-launch-event/.

Doors open at 6.30pm and refreshments will be provided before the reading begins at 7pm. The event is scheduled to finish at 8pm.