Plenty to see at art group's summer exhibition

This image includes a selection of work by Morpeth Art Group members that will be on display at the Summer Exhibition.

The event will be the first public exhibition that Morpeth Art Group has held in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“More than 20 of our members are hanging paintings, so there’ll be a fantastic collection of original art on sale of all different styles, subjects and mediums,” explained event organiser Claire Shand.

“There’ll be prints, cards and gifts all created by our talented members too.

“It’s been such a strange last couple of years that could have been even more isolating if it wasn’t for the positivity of painting and the strength of the group and its weekly meetings.

“As soon as restrictions would allow, we put safeguards in place and reconvened. It’s really been a lifeline.

“We’d love for people to pop by and it will be lovely to see all our work hanging in one space.

“We’re asking people to vote for their favourite painting and you could even take home a unique piece of art at a very reasonable price if anything takes your fancy.”

The exhibition between 10am and 4pm is free entry and alongside the paintings and refreshments, local businesses Pleased to Meet You Morpeth, Lateral Art, Morpeth and Morpeth artist Judith Herdman have generously donated some raffle prizes. All the monies raised will go towards sustaining the group’s creative hub for the community.