'Pieces of Woman': A mother and daughter art exhibition to launch in Blyth
Helen Grierson has spend the last 20 years of her working life creating glass works and, in a joint effort with her daughter, was inspired to create ‘Pieces of Woman’, after watching the decline and death of her own mother.
Her daughter, Almudena Rocca is a clay artist and author, who since the death of her grandmother, has created work that tells the story of the intergenerational relationship’s women have with one another, themselves and nature.
Although both women are experienced artists, this is the first time they have worked in union to create an exhibition, combining glass and ceramic art.
Helen said: “I wanted to reflect back to women how beautiful, wise, strong and resilient we are as we age.
"Western society highlights all the flaws to sell women creams, pills and fitness regimes.
“What I want to show is how powerful we are and to suggest we can make ageing aspirational.”
The ‘Pieces of Women’ exhibition will be available to visit for free, from February 16 to March 15, at Blyth’s RePUBlic Gallery.
Those wanting to have a go at the craft themselves can also learn from the Helen and Almudena with glass and clay workshops throughout the month.
Amongst the art will be a poetry evening, followed by a writing workshop called, “Finding ways to tell our ageing story” run by Cathi Rae that challenges ageist notions towards older women.
To find out more or book the workshops, visit: www.helengrierson.co.uk
