Paintings on show in new exhibition at Alnwick Playhouse

Artist Harry Bell.

In Robert Browning's poem, Home Thoughts From Abroad, he put himself in the position of one who has been away from home and is missing it dearly.

Harry Bell has cheekily turned the concept around and named his exhibition ‘Home Thoughts of Abroad’.

After two years of enforced isolation in the north east of England, this lover of European travel keenly feels the loss of strolling in the sun-filled streets of Greece, Italy and Spain, and even the chillier streets encountered on a visit to the Czech Republic.

To ease that heartfelt need, he’s put together a collection of his favourite paintings of those places in the hope they’ll cheer us through the winter months and hint at what we might regain.

Harry Bell is an award winning artist from the north east of England; born in Gateshead in 1947 and graduating from Newcastle University in 2001 with a BA (Hons) in Fine Art.

His work has been exhibited extensively throughout the country both as a solo artist and in group exhibitions, and his paintings are in public and private collections in the UK, New Zealand and the USA.

The exhibition can be seen on the upper foyer of Alnwick Playhouse. Opening times are: Monday 10am to 3pm and Tuesday – Saturday 9am to 5pm.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the work on display please contact the Box Office. Tel: 01665 660550 or email: [email protected]

The exhibition is on until March 6.