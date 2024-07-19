Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland fashion textile artist Meg Fletcher is showcasing her passion for the North East with her designs at the Alnwick Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition is called ‘Home Ground’ and will showcase the 24-year-old’s unique designs, which incorporate work by local artisans and crafts people, such as ironwork by blacksmith Stephen Lunn.

Meg is Northumbrian born and bred, and is determined to prove that creative fashion can thrive in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Couture designer Margaret Woodliff Wright (known as The Northumberland Milliner) has seen the young designer’s fashionably northern spirit first hand and said: “I am greatly impressed by her personal vision and tenacity, and it gives me great pleasure to contribute to Meg’s latest collection.”

One of Meg's designs.

Meg lives in the hamlet of Edlingham, near Alnwick, and spoke about her determination to stay true to her Northumbrian roots: “During a placement in London, I realised that my creativity doesn’t flourish in the noise of the city. Rather, I thrive in the mindful space that being at home in Northumberland provides. Hence the title of my collection – Home Ground – and the location for its preview, in Alnwick Castle.

“It’s also vitally important to me to collaborate with other brilliantly talented artisans, whose reputations prove that you don’t need to be in the capital to make a mark.

“My aim is to fly the flag for my native county, and to open people’s eyes to the inspiration that can be provided by living and working here.”

The event is Meg’s first solo show since graduating at the top of her year with a first class degree from Northumbria University and takes place at Alnwick Castle on Saturday August 17.