Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new art exhibition is coming to Alnwick Playhouse.

Local artists, Anthea Wood and Trina Dalziel, have come together for their first joint exhibition ‘Room with a View’.

Trina has always been fascinated by domestic interiors - both real and imagined, whilst Anthea explores creating a narrative from the light and atmosphere of an inside/outside space inspired by local scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series of paintings, prints and mixed media showcase the artists’ individual styles.

Vacancies, an oil painting by Anthea Wood.

Trina is an established illustrator since the mid-1990s working for clients including Waitrose, Boden, Harper Collins and The Washington Post.

In the last few years Trina has also started exhibiting her work and has paintings available at The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle and screen prints at the Old School Gallery in Alnmouth.

Anthea is a second career painter and printmaker. She runs linoprint workshops at her home studio in Wooler and has set up the popular Inky Fingers art club for kids in the local community. Anthea was also thrilled to appear on Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes when the TV presenter and actor tried his hand at some sketching en plein air!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the exhibition, Anthea and Trina are holding various events including a school visit, a creative workshop for adults and two meet the artist events.

Trina Dalziel's Room with a View.

Meet the Artist, September 13, 11am to 4pm and September 28, 2pm to 5pm; Creative Workshop, September 28 from 10.30am to 1pm. To book, contact [email protected]

The exhibition runs from September 2 to October 14 in the upstairs foyer gallery.