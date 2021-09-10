Northumberland artists to hold open studios event
Artists are holding an open weekend at The Old Bath House Studios in North Broomhill, near Amble.
The end of summer open studio event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19 from 10am to 4pm.
A regular treat for lovers of art and craft in Northumberland, resident artists Helen Grierson, Paul Henery, Lori Handley, Ellie Davison-Archer, Gillian Lee Smith and, new to the studios, Clifford William Blakey will be opening their studios and gallery spaces to show off their recent art beside some invited artists to end the summer on a real high.
There will also be a pop up pizza van and excellent coffee available.
The Old Bath House Studios is an exciting hub of artists including a fusion glass artist, an interior designer and painters of landscapes, wildlife, the natural world and flowers. Also on show will be jewellery makers, potters and wood turners.
Visit theoldbathhouse.org or its Facebook page for further details.