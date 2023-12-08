A Northumberland artist and author has published his latest book on the Northumberland coast using sound and poetry as his medium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sound of a Landscape - The Northumberland Coast in Art, Sound and Poetry by Mike (MiE) Fielding celebrates the beautiful coastline from Marshall Meadows, just north of Berwick-upon-Tweed, to North Shields fish quay.

The 100 page hardback features Mike's unique artwork, alongside the words of Cullercoats poet, Harry Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This newest release, following the success of ‘The River Coquet’ and ‘The Closest Thing to Heaven’, takes Mike’s passion for the natural world and it's sound a step further with 360 degree ambisonic sound recordings of many of the landscapes featured in the book giving an immersive 'being there' experience.

MiE (Mike Fielding) uses sound recordings to create his artwork.

Mike said: “As a lifelong naturalist, I've drawn and painted birds since I was around six years old. Over the past 30 years I've recorded the sounds of Northumberland's birdlife, so it was a natural progression to try and capture the overall sound and ambience of our beautiful coastline.

"My passion is 'sound art', so the book gave me the opportunity to include two specially written pieces. I got to know Harry through his poetry for my 'Aves Elektron' project. His words have everything - humour, sadness, hope and love, but above all, a Northumbrian vigour which brings the book to life.”

The Sound of a Landscape is available at local book stores, online retailers, like Waterstones and Amazon, or order direct from from the publisher. It is priced at £24.99.