Northumberland artist holds her biggest exhibition yet at the Alnwick Playhouse

By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Northumberland artist Róisín Lyst is showcasing her jazz inspired paintings in Alnwick.

The collection, called ‘Sentiments’, is inspired by relationships and unspoken stories and uses colour to draw focus lighting in the atmosphere it is set, creating a specific emotion.

The self-taught 22-year-old artist from the Alnwick area produced the vibrant collection of acrylic paintings during her time studying at the University of Liverpool, with jazz bars being part of her inspiration.

Speaking on her exhibition’s opening, Róisín said: “We had a really good turnout and I've sold a few pieces already. It's looking really good!

Róisín Lyst at her exhibition 'Sentiments'.Róisín Lyst at her exhibition 'Sentiments'.
Róisín Lyst at her exhibition 'Sentiments'.

Each painting appears to have a story behind it but each viewer may interpret it differently, letting them delve into the many layers.

From a young age, Róisín has explored different mediums and topics and has been known for her watercolour paintings of animals for most of her career.

Róisín added: “I started a business selling pet portraits when I was 13 and I've had that business ever since. I started experimenting more just in the last few years really.

"When I was in Liverpool, I spent a lot of time in jazz bars, people watching and sitting outside sketching and things, so I got a lot of inspiration from that. The atmosphere really intrigued me.”

'Sentiments' art exhibition at the Alnwick Playhouse.'Sentiments' art exhibition at the Alnwick Playhouse.
'Sentiments' art exhibition at the Alnwick Playhouse.

This exhibition, which run until August 11 at the Alnwick Playhouse, is Róisín’s biggest so far and showcases her most ambitious work. She said: "I don't know what's going to happen in the future but at the minute I'm really enjoying this style and I think I'm going to take it a lot further.”

Visit Róisín’s website to see more of her work.

