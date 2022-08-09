Extra{ordinary} is a national touring exhibition of over 100 colour photographs taken over a 14 year period between 2000-2014.

Selected from The Caravan Gallery’s huge archive of images, Extra{ordinary} offers an insight into the reality and surreality of everyday life in 21st century Britain.

The exhibition focuses on seeking out and celebrating ‘the curious, the unusual, the typical and the absurd’.

A photograph taken of a stuffed hippo in Southsea, to be shown at the exhibition.

The exhibition is being held across four venues in Blyth, creating an ‘exciting’ art trail for visitors to explore across the town.

Through the extra{ordinary} exhibition photographers and artists Jan Williams and Chris Teasdale want to offer a more candid, realistic view of Britain, which shows the good, alongside the bad and the ridiculous, celebrating how extraordinary ordinary, everyday life is.

Their photographs are said to show what are said to be ‘strange’ and ‘incredible’ scenes from the British cities they have visited on their travels.

The photographic images focus on the so-called ‘extraordinary’ details of everyday life and a unique record of social change since the start of the millennium.

A photograph of a Shellsuit dog, taken in Sheffield in 2000.

Jan Williams from The Caravan Gallery said: "We want to be thought-provoking and get people to look at their environment and the world around them a bit more."

The exhibition is part of a £70m Energising Blyth regeneration programme, which is a plan devised by the Northumberland County Council, along with its partners, to revitalise the town over the next five years.

The programme aims to deliver new jobs and learning opportunities, and also includes a programme of events, festivals and cultural activities which look to attract local people and visitors to Blyth, therefore in turn helping to drive the green energy revolution.

The exhibition can be seen around the town at RePUBlic Gallery at The Kings Head, the Phoenix Theatre, Headway Arts and at Blyth Library.

The official opening of the exhibition will take place at RePUBlic Gallery on Thursday August 11 between 6pm and 8pm.

For more information about The Caravan Gallery and extra{ordinary} exhibition, visit www.thecaravangallery.photography