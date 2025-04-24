Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An impressive new art installation has been created in Ashington.

Artist James Brunt has spent the week creating ‘Seeding the Future’ in The People’s Park.

It is part of the Animating Ashington cultural regeneration programme that runs until the end of August.

Produced by outdoor arts specialists Walk the Plank, Animating Ashington connects communities, residents and businesses through creativity, encouraging people to get involved and take pride in the changes taking place in the town.

James Brunt's art installation in Ashington. Picture: Drone Studio North West

Bev Ayre, senior producer at Walk the Plank, said: “Seeding the Future is a gentle but powerful moment in the Animating Ashington journey. James’s work in Hirst Park brings people together in a shared space, inviting reflection, connection and joy, all central to the spirit of this programme.”

Commissioned by Northumberland County Council, Animating Ashington is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority.

To find out more about all ten events in the programme, visit: https://www.walktheplank.co.uk/animatingashington