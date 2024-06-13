The photos submitted show many different aspects of the county – landscape, seascapes, wildlife, flora and fauna – and they are stunning!

The young people who have taken part in the exhibition are pictured receiving their prizes from former Gazette photographer Jane Coltman along with some of the photographers who attended the opening event.

Mayor of Alnwick Geoff Watson was also delighted to be asked to attend the opening and was full of admiration for the images.

He said “We are so lucky to live in this beautiful county and the variety of pictures on show here is wonderful. These days nearly everybody takes pictures, be it with a camera or on their phone, and this exhibition shows photographs taken using both.

"And the images are just superb! It was also interesting to read people’s concerns about protecting the county for future generations. I encourage people to come along and have a look.”

The exhibition runs at Alnwick Playhouse until July 4 and the What a Wonderful World Festival is on at the Playhouse and Alnwick Garden from June 27-30.

2 . WAWW 2 Mayor Geoff Watson with What a Wonderful World committee members Bill Grisdale, Alistair Anderson, Sue Patience and Elizabeth Anderson. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3 . WAWW 3 Ella Keenlyside and Jamie Ternent. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4 . WAWW 4 Committee members are seen with the 'My Northumberland' calendar - on sale at Alnwick Playhouse now. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales