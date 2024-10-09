Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gallery@No6 in Wooler is currently hosting a rather special exhibition.

Northumbrian Connections features the artwork of seven exhibitors from three generations of a family, and includes paintings, print-making, photography, felt-making, knitting, spinning, and writings.

Conceived and organised by Nick Jones, it showcases the work of his sister Meredith Ramsbotham, wife Ana Balfour, daughters Harvest Rose Harris-Jones and Kittie Jones, and grandchildren Rowan and Poppy Harris-Jones.

Nick said “I am so fortunate to be part of such a creative family. It’s been fascinating to trace ancestral connections and how they all interweave and come together. Our creative work is so varied. I thought let’s not hide our lights under a bushel!

Harvest Rose Harris-Jones , Nick Jones, Ana Balfour, Kittie Jones.

"Kath Maley’s Gallery@No6 is such a good space, and she has been so encouraging and supportive. I’m so proud of how my family has risen to the challenge.”

The exhibition continues until November 16, Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am to 4pm.