New exhibition in Amble puts the focus on Coquet Island

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 10:17 BST
Have you ever stood on the Pier in Amble- looking out to Coquet Island…and been reminded of a place you’ve been on holiday, a favourite film – or even a painting?

That’s exactly what Alan Sutherland did after a trip to Japan. He stood on the stormy pier one day and thought it was very similar to the famous Japanese Hokusai Woodblock print of ‘Fuji from the Crest of a Wave’ …and he visualised collecting different views by a variety of artists.

That vision has come to fruition this weekend with the opening of an exhibition at Drywater Arts Centre in Amble with a preview, Friday at 6pm and the main viewing the weekend of May the 24th and 25th which also coincides with Amble Puffin Festival - another celebration of Coquet Island.

Not all of the views are pictures – there is poetry, photography, music, written word and textiles alongside traditional paintings.

