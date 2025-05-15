New exhibition in Amble puts the focus on Coquet Island
That’s exactly what Alan Sutherland did after a trip to Japan. He stood on the stormy pier one day and thought it was very similar to the famous Japanese Hokusai Woodblock print of ‘Fuji from the Crest of a Wave’ …and he visualised collecting different views by a variety of artists.
That vision has come to fruition this weekend with the opening of an exhibition at Drywater Arts Centre in Amble with a preview, Friday at 6pm and the main viewing the weekend of May the 24th and 25th which also coincides with Amble Puffin Festival - another celebration of Coquet Island.
Not all of the views are pictures – there is poetry, photography, music, written word and textiles alongside traditional paintings.