New exhibition captures sights and sounds of Coquetdale

Mike Fielding.

Mie (Mike) Fielding’s exhibition contains many of the artworks featured in the newly published book 'The River Coquet: A personal view'.

There is also a sneak preview of new Northumberland studies portraying Mike's trademark evocative and unique style.

Mike has also produced a specially commissioned interactive map allowing visitors the chance to tune into the atmosphere of this beautiful Northumberland river using some of his many sound recordings made in Coquetdale over the past 30 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coquetdale author and artist Mike Fielding.

Visitors will be able to scan the map QR codes with their smartphones to hear stereo and surround sound recordings of glorious Coquetdale.

As an added bonus there's a binaural (360 degree sound) YouTube film running for nine hours each day produced by former Cabaret Voltaire member and sound recordist Chris Watson who recorded the sounds of Holystone woods in real time (one of the Coquetdale sites featured in the River Coquet book) .

Looking forward to the exhibition, Mike said: “I'm particularly excited to bring the sounds of the River Coquet to the exhibition.

"Visitors can sample everything from comical sounding Eiders in Amble harbour to Ring Ouzel in Upper Coquetdale.

'Jay at Holystone'.

"Some of these recordings have been put into a new experimental musical piece called 'Aves Elektron' due to be released in July 2022 , a work which also features the words and voice of Cullercoats poet Harry Gallagher.”

Mike studied environmental design and fine art at Sunderland college of Art & Design.

He is the writer / producer and director of the 3D experimental / immersive 'Live Cinema' production '5 Little Birds'.

He is author and illustrator of 'The Birds of Coquetdale', 'The River Coquet', an active environmental campaigner and co-author of 'The Closest Thing to Heaven'.

He is also one part of the avant-garde music outfit dumdum SCORE, who's 'Audio Arts' work is archived at Tate Modern. He also produces sound art under the alias 'Immiscible'.

The exhibition runs from April 7-21 and is free.

Newcastle City Library is located at Charles Avison Building, 33 New Bridge Street West, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 8AX.