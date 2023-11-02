Work by textile artist Eta Ingham Lawrie.

The Joy of Colour by textile artist Eta Ingham Lawrie opens on November 10 and runs until February 4.

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate said: “We love having Eta’s exhibition in our gallery at Bailiffgate. Her work turns the space into a wonderful kaleidoscope of colour and light, ever changing throughout the day.

"Somehow, Eta manages to create strong sculptural images from the most delicate of materials making each wall hanging beguiling and inspiring.”

Eta was born in Offenbach am Main, Germany and while still at school started helping in her mother’s tapestry studio in Offenbach.

She attended the Royal College of Art in London in the 1960s and over the years has been giving courses in weaving and natural dyeing. She has taken part in many group exhibitions both in the British Isles and overseas, and has in excess of 40 solo exhibitions.

Her work ranges from textile pieces for individuals to magnificent large scale hangings for public buildings and private collectors.

The inspiration for Eta’s woven wall-hangings comes from the ever-changing light over land and sea, and on which she bases her creations, using hand dyed fleece and wool, and many other natural materials. She also incorporates natural found objects such as stone, shell, and wood into her weavings.