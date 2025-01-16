New exhibition by artist Gillian Lee Smith coming to Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick
The Lost and the Left Behind by artist Gillian Lee Smith explores the lost and found, connection and heritage and the past and how it has shaped us.
Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate said: “Gillian’s evocative work, stirs memories in all of us that bring to life parts of our own stories that connect with her theme.
“In Bailiffgate we believe that there are many ways to ‘tell’ a story, whether it be through art, words, music or any other medium. We welcome work from talented local artists, musicians and creatives who ‘tell’ stories in very different ways. Gillian’s carefully crafted work does this so very well.”
The Lost and Left Behind will be displayed from February 4 to March 30.
