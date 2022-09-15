News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New exhibition by Acklington Art Group

Acklington Art Group is staging a new exhibition of members’ work.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:56 am

The exhibition takes place at Acklington Village Hall on Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 3pm.

It is an opportunity to view the varied and interesting artworks and crafts produced by the group, a vibrant and friendly club which meets every Thursday morning.

Come along and make it a social occasion with your friends and enjoy some homemade cake and scones.

Acklington Village Hall

Most Popular

Entry is free and refreshments will be available.