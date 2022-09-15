The exhibition takes place at Acklington Village Hall on Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 3pm.

It is an opportunity to view the varied and interesting artworks and crafts produced by the group, a vibrant and friendly club which meets every Thursday morning.

Come along and make it a social occasion with your friends and enjoy some homemade cake and scones.

Acklington Village Hall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...