New exhibition by Acklington Art Group
Acklington Art Group is staging a new exhibition of members’ work.
The exhibition takes place at Acklington Village Hall on Sunday, September 25 from 10am to 3pm.
It is an opportunity to view the varied and interesting artworks and crafts produced by the group, a vibrant and friendly club which meets every Thursday morning.
Come along and make it a social occasion with your friends and enjoy some homemade cake and scones.
Entry is free and refreshments will be available.