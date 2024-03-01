Artist Liz Gre on Holy Island. Picture: Jonny Walton

Embodied Cacophonies has been created by artist and composer, Liz Gre.

The work is site specific and interactive, and uses light, sound, and sculptural elements, drawing inspiration from the elemental nature of Holy Island.

Liz said: “Through this exhibition, I asked how we have an embodied experience of the cacophony of a place/time/existence? In what ways does our human experience reflect the movement of time, voice, and spirit in the socio-ecosystem in and around Lindisfarne Castle, Holy Island?”

Laura Knowles, National Trust visitor operations and experience manager for the Northumberland Coast said: “Liz Gre’s work is helping us to tell the story of Lindisfarne Castle in a new and unique way. The work, created specifically for the castle, brings to life its story for visitors in a fresh and contemporary way.”

She continued: “Lindisfarne Castle is an incredibly special place in a breath-taking location. It is an icon of the Northumberland coast and is seen in images around the world. So much so that people think they know it well. But there is so much more to its story.

"Liz Gre is helping us tell the stories of the people who designed, lived in, or shaped this place and the contributions they made to our history and heritage. We feel this work will help shine a spotlight on its history, its characters, and the role it plays for us today.”