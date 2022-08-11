Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Marks in the Landscape’ exhibition, set to open at Gallery Forty5 this Saturday (August 13), will feature art from the likes of Morag Lloyds, Melanie Keevil, and Angela Learoyd.

Morag, who is a Scottish artist living and working at the edge of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, will be turning her attention to the Northumberland coast, hoping to showcase paintings of the coastline that give people a sense of peace and connection to nature.

Melanie, a professional ceramic artist from Birmingham, makes abstract stoneware wall panels that explore the relationship between colour, form and light. Her work is said to be hand built from white stoneware clay then carved and layered with coloured slips and stains.

A painting of the Northumberland coastline by Morag Lloyds.

Angela’s artwork consists of wearable pieces made from stones, as well as textured and formed silver, combined with what she calls ‘interesting’ and ‘unusual semi-precious’ gemstones.

The gallery, on its website, stated: “We are thrilled to be hosting three new artists for their first exhibition with us here at Gallery Forty5.”

Comprising of two gallery and exhibition spaces, a gift shop with a fireside seating area where cake and coffee are served, the site also includes six artists’ studios currently occupied by a variety of designers, makers and artists.

Exhibition spaces can also be hired.

A piece of ceramic art by Melanie Keevil.

The gallery is open 10.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

The exhibition is on until September 1.

For more information, visit https://feltongallery45.co.uk/