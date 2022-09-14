New art exhibition to open at Alnmouth gallery

Illustrator and printmaker Andy Lovell is staging ‘Screenprints of Northumberland and beyond’ from Friday, September 16 until Sunday, October 30.

A special preview evening is being held on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with guests welcome to come along and view the prints and enjoy a glass of wine and a slice of street food pizza.

Andy’s screen prints are a response to his stay at the Gallery beach huts last year, along with other trips from around the country.

A view of Alnmouth.

Some of his fantastic illustrations for Faber & Faber and Random House will also be shared, while there will be a look at his screen printing process.

Andy said: “Painting and printmaking in the landscape is an immersive experience.

"It is a 'long exposure' rather than a ‘snapshot' with two or three hours spent looking intently at and responding to a vista, assimilating weather, sounds, smells, textures and leaving with a sense of that place.

"There is no time to overthink the marks made, there is just an unconscious response direct from eye to hand while any sense of time disappears.

Lindisfarne Castle.

"I enjoy the emotional charge and excitement of painting out in the open and it is this feeling that I want to get down on paper as it invests the image with its character and energy.”

One of Andy Lovell's coastal prints.