New art exhibition coming to the Dovecote Centre in Amble
The project has been created in partnership with the Northumberland Coast National Landscape and illustrates the importance of conservation within a changing climate.
Running from May 18 to June 1, Rooted will display the work of 18 artists, with free entry.
A series of events are also planned for Saturday, May 25, to coincide with the first day of the Amble Puffin Festival. These include free workshops and an evening panel discussion featuring the artists, as well as readings from Amble poet Ali Rowland.
Artist and Rooted exhibition curator Luke McTaggart said: “We are hoping that this exhibition can open new insights and conversations about how artists engage with the landscape and environment that they inhabit, particularly so in the context of the climate crisis.
“The National Landscape team does a lot of work to mitigate against the localised impacts of climate change and we feel art is another tool in that armoury."
National Landscape communications officer Helen Wilson-Beevers adds: “We are delighted to be supporting the Rooted project, which platforms the brilliant work of local artists and celebrates their connection with the landscape.”
Artist Katherine Renton is working on the project and leading on outreach.
After running a free workshop funded through the initiative, she said: “I really enjoyed working with the Acklington Art Group, they showed a genuine interest in my own artwork and their subsequent watercolour work was all very impressive.”
Also on the exhibition team is Amble’s Jim Donnelly whose photograph ‘Northumberland Flood Plain’ was picked as winner of the Woodhorn Museum open exhibition.
