New art event in Northumberland village

Lady Waterford, who lived part of her life at Ford Village, is perhaps best known for her life-size watercolour frescos at the school she built for the estate workers’ children.

She spent 22 years from 1860 creating the Biblical scenes featuring local people who were her models.

When the school closed in 1957 it became known as Lady Waterford Hall and is now a popular visitor attraction. As well as the frescos, the hall contains a large collection of her

Paintings in Lady Waterford Hall.

work and it is open to the public most days from March to October.

Many agree that Louisa Waterford still remains a little-known figure in the art world, even though she was friends with the likes of Dante Gabriel Rossetti, George Frederic Watts and John Ruskin.

Lady Waterford scarcely left any record of her life, as her journals and letters were destroyed. However remaining letters from her to Ruskin, revealed that they met in 1852 and remained good friends until her death in 1891.

It’s that link with Ruskin, that is part of the first Louisa Waterford Prize. The Guild of St George, a charity for arts, crafts and the rural community set up by Ruskin in 1871, is supporting the prize.

Lady Waterford Hall, Ford.

The prize is the idea of former television journalist Lesley McNish, who lives near Ford and now runs arts’ events. It will be launched as part of a special exhibition at Lady

Waterford Hall during a new three-day art trail from April 30 to May 2.

It will also include art fairs, exhibitions, workshops and art demos at the village halls and other venues such as St Michael’s church at Ford and local artists’ studios at Heatherslaw Mill and Etal.

The overall winner of the Louisa Waterford Prize will be announced on the last day of the art trail and presented with £350. The prize is being supported by The Guild of St George and Lady Joicey, who is chair of the Lady Waterford Hall Trust.

Lesley explains how the idea for the prize came to her when she was in the early stages of planning the Art Trail last year.

“I’d just visited Louisa’s beautiful gravestone, which was created by her famous artist friends George and Mary Scott, and spent lot of time looking at the detail in her stunning murals and other artwork at the hall,” she explained.

“I then read about all her other philanthropic work and achievements, which aren’t so well known, and was completely blown away.

“Until then I hadn’t fully appreciated the work and achievements of Louisa Waterford and more importantly the historic significance of it all at a time of huge cultural change forwomen. She really was a woman ahead of her time.

“I hope the prize will help raise awareness and commemorate her, as well as helping local artists and crafters today.”

Around 20 artists will be exhibiting their work as part of the prize, where the theme is “New Beginnings, A Dialogue with Nature”.