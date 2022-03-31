Morpeth Camera Club: Success for Morpeth in interclub competition

‘Tyne Sunset’ by Glyn Trueman gained the maximum 30 marks.

First off was Peter Downs, Print Secretary, with his presentation entitled Abstraction 2022.

Peter is an avid fan of abstract photography, which he prefers to be known as digital art, a genre that is becoming increasingly accepted in photographic circles.

Members enjoyed everyday images that Peter had transformed by using reversion, motion blur, red field plug-ins, fractalius, pixilation and colour balance to create colourful abstract creations with other worldly qualities.

Davy Bolam came on next with his report on the seven-way interclub themed competition, which took place on March 20 hosted by Amble Photographic Group, together with images that won Morpeth first place.

Amble had given the task of judging to Joseph Duffy of Whickham Camera Club, who commented on all 60 images.

Two images gained the maximum 30 marks – ‘Tyne Sunset’ by Glyn Trueman of Morpeth Camera Club and ‘Love is like a Butterfly’ by Alison Leddy of Blyth Photographic Society.

The scores for each of the clubs’ individual images were added together and in a very close contest, two clubs (Morpeth and Blyth) had the same final score and were equal first place. They will share the trophy in the next 12 months.