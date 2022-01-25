Morpeth Camera Club: Range of images put in spotlight by members

Tyne Sunset, one of the images in Glyn Trueman’s Audio Visual presentation.

New AV presentations shown were on a wide variety of subjects and Sue Dawson came up first with Angel Hosts.

Those in attendance enjoyed seeing images of angels on Christmas trees, in paintings, statuary, in churches and not forgetting the Angel of the North.

Blyth Harbour Light by John Thompson followed with scenes of the beach in ever changing light, of the lighthouse, pleasure craft, fishing boats being followed by gulls and people fishing, strolling and sitting admiring the view.

Angel by Sue Dawson.

Stephanie Robson followed with Summer 2021, featuring images taken throughout her travels that included humorous posters, notices, old postage stamp machines, colourful beach huts and wall art.

Nature in Northumberland by Paul Appleby came next with lovely images of wild orchids, clover and poppies, with macro shots of butterflies, bees, ladybirds, and dragonflies.

Glyn Trueman came next with images taken on club walks through Newcastle. These included modern architectural patterns, reflections of the campus buildings, the Baltic interiors and exhibitions, and the riverside bridges bathed in evening light.

Davy Bolam changed the mood with his AVs, one of which was entitled Magic – a fast paced, dramatic depiction of stock car races, near misses, spectators and crew.

Stock Cars by Davy Bolam.

Members were then given the opportunity to show some of their past work to conclude the evening.