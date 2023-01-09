One of the images by Peter Walton that were displayed at the meeting.

He opened the evening with a short biography, saying that he learnt the skills of photography in his work as a police photographer at murder scenes in the 1970s. This led to a career in forensic investigation, together with teaching and lecturing in the subject in many parts of the world.

On retirement, he transferred the discipline learnt from his police work into his professional life as a wedding photographer – gaining Associateships with the British Institute of Professional Photography and the MPA, (Master Photographers Association).

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a member of Durham Photographic Society and an NCPF judge.

One of the images by Peter Walton that were displayed at the meeting.

Showing his early monochrome work, those in attendance saw atmospheric smoke-filled pub scenes and dark portraits of miners after their shifts. This contrasted completely with images of New York street life, colourful characters, parades and café culture.

A trip to Cuba enabled him to visit towns away from the tourist destinations, which he illustrated by a short Audio visual (Av) presentation capturing the atmosphere with classic cars, architecture, street life and poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh Fringe is a gift, he said, where extrovert people are there hoping to be photographed and members saw colourful portraits, musicians and animated, characterful people.

Durham Photographic Society set themselves a project to photograph famous people who had been born in the region; people who had found success and fame in their lives. The idea was to have an exhibition to hopefully inspire young people who didn’t have a very good start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the images by Peter Walton that were displayed at the meeting.

Politicians, musicians, local businessmen, a war correspondent, a judge, footballers, athletes, the clergy and entrepreneurs were all approached. Some were reticent until they were told what the aim was and then they fully came on board with the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with great portraits, members heard anecdotes and conversations with the subjects and it was evident that Peter had engaged with them fully.

An Av sequence of Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore followed with misty harbour scenes, fruit sellers, guards, fishermen, crop fields and people, young and old, which captured the atmosphere of these fascinating countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter then showed images of his wedding photography, which has taken him to wonderful venues including the Palace of Westminster. He explained the psychology of gaining trust, remembering that this is a bride’s special day and who had probably never been photographed by a professional before.

His aim, he said, is to make use of great light, to portray emotion, to create storytelling images and to capture the couple, family and guests in their best possible light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his final excellent Av, Peter included all his favourite wedding images – some dreamy, some playful – set in wonderful locations and accompanied by romantic music.

Peter took us on a journey through his experiences as a portrait and people photographer, which is his passion, and he concluded by saying: “If it wasn’t for the people, I wouldn’t have so much fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short Q&A session concluded the evening, where Peter shared his techniques and editing tips. Club co-chair Roseanne Robinson thanked Peter for his varied and interesting presentation, after which club members were able to view some of his prints over coffee.